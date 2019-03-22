The former location of Sears in the Rushmore Mall will soon be home to Traders Market, a locally owned and operated weekend market for artisans and entrepreneurs.
“I love flea markets. I can’t drive by one without stopping to check it out,” said John Johnson, president of Black Hills Concepts, who was joined by Rushmore Mall officials in making the announcement at a Friday morning news conference at the mall.
Johnson is leasing the entire 124,000-square-foot space on the east end of the Rushmore Mall, formerly anchored by Sears until the national retailer closed the store, one of hundreds that shuttered nationwide last year.
Traders Market, Johnson said, will celebrate its grand opening on April 27-28, then continue operating on weekends only.
Johnson said flea markets are a viable business model, citing figures showing that 1,100 similar markets nationwide generate $11 billion in sales annually.
“This is an opportunity for us to revitalize a space that’s not being used,” he said. “That, in turn, will generate some economic activities.”
Johnson said he has no vendors currently signed, having only completed the lease agreement with Spinosa Real Estate Group, managing company for the Rushmore Mall, last Tuesday.
But he expects local artisans and budding entrepreneurs to display and sell their wares in the space, everything from farmer’s market produce and crafts to recreational vehicles, accessible to the building through garage doors at the former Sears automotive center.
“We want to attract all kinds of vendors and attract all kinds of customers,” Johnson said.
Rushmore Mall general manager Deb Peter said shoppers will enter Traders Market through the Mall’s food court entrance, increasing traffic and exposure for current mall shops.
Traders Market will give local entrepreneurs a chance to test their business concepts and potentially become mall tenants.
“It will take some time to grow and expand,” Peter said.
The announcement marks a potential positive step for the Rushmore Mall after losing Sears, Herberger’s and Toys R Us in recent months and the move of former mall retailers Target and Scheels to the nearby Rushmore Crossing Shopping Center.
Elsewhere in the mall, national retailers contemporary women's clothier Charlotte Russe and Payless ShoeSource are in the process of closing their doors. At the same time, Kmart and Shopko are closing their stores in Rapid City.
The mall added a Planet Fitness workout center and At Home home décor store to fill the space formerly occupied by Target. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit replaced Fuddrucker’s Gourmet Hamburgers in the mall.
Peter said the Rapid City retail market is being affected by corporate decisions.
“Some of those stores have been very successful in our area, Rushmore Mall specific, but they’re closing at the corporate level," Peter said. “Now we’re back into a shift where we have the opportunity to get more grassroots, more intimate with our communities. We’re looking for opportunities that our shoppers in the Black Hills are enthusiastic about. This happens to be one we’re so very confident with."