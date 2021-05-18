Tradition continues, brings in new generations

Branding is filled with tradition and learning for the next generation in the eyes of Matt Kammerer.
“That K reverse K that goes on my calves is my grandpa’s brand and it’s deep, that is the soul of the ranch right there,” he said Saturday after the family’s spring branding. “There’s not very many ranchers around that can say they’ve been here since 1882 and the same family still be on the ranch.”
Kammerer Livestock was named the 2021 Black Hills Stock Show Stockman of the Year. The group includes Matt and his wife April, along with their children Amanda, Jake, Jessica and Dillon.
The family owns and operates a 400-head Angus seedstock and commercial cattle operation. It includes 250 sheep and custom grazing business.
Kammerer lives in the same house his family homesteaded in in 1882. He said it still has some of the original wood, too, although it’s been expanded.
“That’s solid, that’s foundation,” he said.
There were at least three generations and 25-30 people at the Kammerer’s branding with kids helping keep hold of calves that would receive their brand and vaccinations.
“That’s how they learn,” Kammerer said. “They’ve got to be on the ground wrestling calves and they know that they have to put time on the ground before they go to the branding pen to rope or use the branding iron and stick the mark on the calf. It’s all about tradition and that’s what drives a person.”
Kammerer said aside from the branding and passing on the tradition to the younger generations, the most important thing that happened Saturday was the vaccinations to protect the calves from disease and sickness.
April Kammerer said she didn’t grow up in the ranching community, but has learned the importance and tradition of the annual event.
“It’s something that it’s a lot of work, but everybody looks forward to it every year,” she said. “You just work hard and whether you’re a drinker or not, you’re with friends and family and neighbors.”
She said they’ve had friends from North Dakota come down to help with the branding. This year, Matt Kammerer said they had people from St. Onge Livestock come in and help. PRCA cowboy Jade Blackwell was also on-site.
April Kammerer said at the end of the day, everyone comes in for a big meal, which is what she handles.
She said she’ll start about two weeks out making cookies and buying supplies like soda, ice and beer.
“Our (branding) may be known as the bloody mary branding and everybody kind of likes to come have a bloody mary in the morning and get started,” Matt Kammerer said.
April Kammerer said the women tend not to change their menus year to year. Aside from the bloody marys, she typically has taco salad, pork sandwiches and baked mashed potatoes on the table.
She said she watched the kids grow up and note which brandings they needed to go to have a certain food.
Matt Kammerer said after Saturday the calves will rotate through different pastures and eat green grass and drink milk. Around November or December, they’ll ween the calves off of their mothers, give them another round of shots and feed them grass until they’re 700 to 800 pounds.
He said the backbone of the country is in livestock and the people working that come out of it. He said he’s concerned about the future and that the livestock ranchers and workers will lose more than they should.
“If they don’t learn how to get behind us, this G-- damn thing is going to be taken over by packers and it’s nasty what these packers are doing to us,” he said. “It’s asinine what they’re letting the packer do right now. Congressmen better step up cause we’re coming after them.”
U.S. Sen. John Thune and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson wrote in a letter to Attorney Gen. Merrick Garland to continue the investigation into the nation’s four biggest meat packers.
“Cattle producers, especially small feeders, are again experiencing difficult conditions that are threatening their ability to stay in business,” they wrote. “With a tight supply chain, any changes in processing capacity can have a dramatic impact on cattle prices, preventing producers from capturing margin from boxed beef rallies.”
