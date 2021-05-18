Tradition continues, brings in new generations

Branding is filled with tradition and learning for the next generation in the eyes of Matt Kammerer.

“That K reverse K that goes on my calves is my grandpa’s brand and it’s deep, that is the soul of the ranch right there,” he said Saturday after the family’s spring branding. “There’s not very many ranchers around that can say they’ve been here since 1882 and the same family still be on the ranch.”

Kammerer Livestock was named the 2021 Black Hills Stock Show Stockman of the Year. The group includes Matt and his wife April, along with their children Amanda, Jake, Jessica and Dillon.

The family owns and operates a 400-head Angus seedstock and commercial cattle operation. It includes 250 sheep and custom grazing business.

Kammerer lives in the same house his family homesteaded in in 1882. He said it still has some of the original wood, too, although it’s been expanded.

“That’s solid, that’s foundation,” he said.

There were at least three generations and 25-30 people at the Kammerer’s branding with kids helping keep hold of calves that would receive their brand and vaccinations.