Traffic configuration switch scheduled for Interstate 90 near Sturgis

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Friday that a traffic configuration switch is scheduled to take place on Monday on the Interstate 90 reconstruction project from exit 40 to exit 37, near Sturgis.

SDDOT said westbound lane closures will be removed and both lanes of traffic will be open. Exit ramps on the project are currently open. Motorists should be aware that there will be short, intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures at exit 37 for the construction of the new bridge support in the median.

This work is part of the second phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange. The project includes the reconstruction of the exit 37 interchange, eastbound grading on I-90, paving from west of exit 37 to the Tilford Port of Entry, drainage structure extensions, installation of pipe culverts, installation of a commercial vehicle electronic screening system and the construction of a new port of entry building.

The prime contractor on the $35 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion by Oct. 27, 2023.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.