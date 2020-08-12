Traffic count down 6% after first five days of rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle traffic count was down 11.2% on Tuesday when compared to the same day of the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Overall, the number of vehicles entering Sturgis is down 6% after the first five days compared to 2019.

The breakdown for the 80th annual rally’s nine traffic count locations are:

• Friday, 49,835 entering Sturgis, down 4.3% compared to the same day last year;

• Saturday, 54,804, down 8%;

• Sunday, 56,149, up 1.1%;

• Monday, 56,972, down 6.8%

• Tuesday, 52,710, down 11.2%.

• Five-day total, 270,488 in 2020 compared to 287,709 in 2019, down 6%.

An estimated 495,000 people attended the rally in 2019, according to the Department of Transportation. Due to the coronavirus, it was previously estimated that around 250,000 would attend the rally this year.

