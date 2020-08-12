You have permission to edit this article.
Traffic count down 6 percent after first five days of rally
Traffic count down 6 percent after first five days of rally

Downtown Sturgis and Jackpine Gypsies

Bikers drive through Sturgis on Tuesday.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The vehicle traffic count was down 11.2 percent on Tuesday when compared to the same day of the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Overall, the number of vehicles entering Sturgis is down 6% after the first five days compared to 2019.

The breakdown for the 80th annual rally’s nine traffic count locations are:

• Friday, 49,835 entering Sturgis, down 4.3% compared to the same day last year;

• Saturday, 54,804, down 8%;

• Sunday, 56,149, up 1.1%;

• Monday, 56,972, down 6.8%

Tuesday, 52,710, down 11.2%.

• Five-day total, 270,488 in 2020 compared to 287,709 in 2019, down 6%.

An estimated 495,000 people attended the rally in 2019, according to the Department of Transportation. Due to the coronavirus, it was previously estimated that around 250,000 would attend the rally this year.

0
0
0
2
0

