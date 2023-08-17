Utility maintenance crews will be repairing a water line break at 1010 Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City next Monday and Tuesday.

Northbound traffic on Jackson Boulevard in the affected area will be reduced to one lane beginning Friday afternoon, with traffic restrictions remaining in place through next week.

Crews will notify businesses and residents in the affected area Friday of water service disruptions that may occur during the repair work. The affected area includes the east side of Jackson Boulevard and will impact service to the apartment complex on Shaver Street and businesses between Clearview Street and West Kansas City Street.

Officials estimate water service to the affected area to be impacted for approximately three hours.

After repairs are completed by City utility maintenance crews, contractors will replace the concrete in the affected road area, which will result in traffic restrictions extending through next week.

This is the same area where crews made water line repairs last month. Officials indicate the water main in the area is old and in poor condition and repairs will be made until the service line can be replaced.