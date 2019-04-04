A drive through downtown Rapid City will take a bit longer than usual for the next two months.
Westbound lanes of Main Street will be closed to traffic through the end of May as a water-valve replacement project gets underway.
City crews began tearing up pavement Monday for the first phase of the project, which will affect Main Street between Seventh Street and Mount Rushmore Road. City officials said the project should conclude by Memorial Day.
The devices currently in use are about 25 years old and prone to leaking, project engineer Gale Schipke said Tuesday. As some pieces will need to be replaced entirely, he said, one-day service disruptions are expected to impact a handful of downtown businesses.
Schipke said repairs from Fifth to Seventh streets will begin in the fall, with work on St. Joseph Street slated to begin next year. In total, 39 corroded valves will be repaired or replaced.
The project is a joint operation between city crews and contractors from Tru-Form Construction, which will be handling repaving. The company was awarded a $409,784 contract for work on Main Street from Fifth Street to West Boulevard.
City spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker stressed Tuesday that residents should allow for extra time in their morning commutes or consider alternate routes.
Schipke said that the valve repairs will incorporate cathodic protection methods that should more effectively stave off corrosion. The valves, he said, should last for another 50 years.