PIERRE | The state Transportation Commission approved bids Thursday for three projects in eastern South Dakota.
One is a shared-use path known as Fox Run Trail in northwest Yankton along S.D. 50 and West City Limits Road. Work on the 1.24-mile route includes laying a sidewalk, grading and laying culvert.
Masonry Components Inc. of Yankton was the lowest of four bidders at $688,707.01. The engineer estimate was $850,101.48.
Another was delineating curves on state highways in Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix and Gregory counties.
Dakota Traffic Services Inc. of Tea offered the lowest of five bids at $27,424.95. That was more than the engineer estimate of $25,810.90.
The third project was installation of a box culvert in Lake County where 241st Street crosses Buffalo Creek west of Chester.
Nolz Dragline and Construction Company Inc. of Sioux Falls was lowest of five bidders at $229,816.17. The engineer estimate was $266,218.55.