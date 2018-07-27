Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PIERRE | The state Transportation Commission approved bids Thursday for three projects in eastern South Dakota.

One is a shared-use path known as Fox Run Trail in northwest Yankton along S.D. 50 and West City Limits Road. Work on the 1.24-mile route includes laying a sidewalk, grading and laying culvert.

Masonry Components Inc. of Yankton was the lowest of four bidders at $688,707.01. The engineer estimate was $850,101.48.

Another was delineating curves on state highways in Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix and Gregory counties.

Dakota Traffic Services Inc. of Tea offered the lowest of five bids at $27,424.95. That was more than the engineer estimate of $25,810.90.

The third project was installation of a box culvert in Lake County where 241st Street crosses Buffalo Creek west of Chester.

Nolz Dragline and Construction Company Inc. of Sioux Falls was lowest of five bidders at $229,816.17. The engineer estimate was $266,218.55.

