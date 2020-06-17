Trails closed due to downed trees, flooding at Black Hills National Forest
Trails closed due to downed trees, flooding at Black Hills National Forest

FILE - A portion of trails are temporarily closed due to downed trees at Little Spearfish, Rimrock and the trail from Timon Campground to Rod and Gun Campground as of Wednesday afternoon.

Part of the Little Spearfish and Rimrock non-motorized trails are temporarily closed due to downed trees.

According to a Black Hills National Forest alert that went out around 4 p.m. Wednesday, this isn’t the only trail closure.

A section of trail from Timon Campground to Rod and Gun Campground is also closed due to downed trees, and beaver dams caused some flooding on the trail. Visitors are still able to walk on the road to bypass the closed section, though.

According to the alert, it could take several weeks before crews can clear the trails.

The Black Hills National Forest service did not immediately respond for comment.

