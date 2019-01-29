A train car derailed in downtown Rapid City early Tuesday afternoon.
The back wheels derailed just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Maple and Main streets. Crews are on the scene working to get it back on the track.
None of the train cars completely left the tracks, but Rapid City officials said Omaha Street and several of its cross-streets are affected by the derailment.
The area near Omaha Street and Pressler Junction — the railroad bridge over Rapid Creek — is closed, and First, Second and Third streets and East Boulevard are also affected.
The Rapid City Police Department said in a Facebook post at 1:10 p.m. that it would be at least an hour before the train would be moving again.
No other information is immediately available.