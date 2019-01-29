A train car derailed in downtown Rapid City early Tuesday afternoon, blocking traffic in one on the city's busiest sections of town for roughly one 1/2 hours.
The back wheels derailed just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Maple and Main streets. A crew of at least six people used wooden and metal ramps and the engine of the train to pull the wheels back onto the rail.
None of the train cars overturned and the train was back up and running around 2:30 p.m.
The area near Omaha Street and Pressler Junction — the railroad bridge over Rapid Creek — was closed, and First, Second and Third streets and East Boulevard were also affected.
Police were quickly on scene to diverting traffic away around the affected area.
A call to Genesee & Wyoming, the company that owns the rail line, to ask about the cause of the derailment was not immediately returned.