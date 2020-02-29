TRANQUILL: Change is hard but it can be for the best

Change is hard. I have always known that. When I announced that the Rapid City Journal would be changing what people are accustomed to, I knew that it would be hard. I asked myself if I have the ability to lead this change in a community that I have only been a part of for a year?
Three weeks ago I announced in a front-page story and in a personal column that the Rapid City Journal would have a new schedule that will feature printed newspapers delivered to subscribers, racks and dealers Tuesday through Saturday. People who only receive the Journal on Sunday, will be switched to Saturday. Our Saturday edition will be a much larger weekend edition with inserts, coupons, and comics readers are accustomed to receiving in Sunday’s newspaper.
We will also be changing how our outlying areas would be receiving our paper. Outlying areas are going to start being delivered in the U.S. Mail using same-day delivery service on the same day of our transition of print days, which is Saturday, March 7, 2020.
The response that I got from my column and from letters that I sent to all of our subscribers have been encouraging to say the least. Yes, people are concerned, change is hard for everyone. But they want the Journal to succeed. We have seen a spike of new subscribers that have told us that they want to support local news.
Today marks the last printed edition on a Sunday in the Journal's storied history. However, our loyal readers will be able to join our new generation of readers and read us seven days a week, online. We will continue to have a replica of the daily newspaper every day. I am delighted to report that we are registering more of our subscribers to be able to read us digitally, which we will do for free, just call our local office at 605-394-8300 option 0 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
With that said, if you are just ready to read a digital newspaper, rest assured we will make sure to include all important stories in print for the time being. We will also make sure you do not miss any of the comics or puzzles.
Why did we do this? Times have changed.
As I stated many times in the last few weeks, this had to be done to make sure the Rapid City Journal is here for the next 100 years. Younger people are reading more from digital media. It is less expensive to deliver news digitally. However, there is a great importance to keep the paper version of our product for many decades to come.
I want to thank Rapid City Journal subscribers, advertisers, and employees who are helping to make this change a positive one.
This process has reminded me of a quote from the late Steve Jobs, “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”
If you have any questions, or just want to discuss something with me, please email me or call me. My direct office line is 394-8301 and my email is matthew.tranquill@rapidcityjournal.com.