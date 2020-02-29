TRANQUILL: Change is hard but it can be for the best

Change is hard. I have always known that. When I announced that the Rapid City Journal would be changing what people are accustomed to, I knew that it would be hard. I asked myself if I have the ability to lead this change in a community that I have only been a part of for a year?

Three weeks ago I announced in a front-page story and in a personal column that the Rapid City Journal would have a new schedule that will feature printed newspapers delivered to subscribers, racks and dealers Tuesday through Saturday. People who only receive the Journal on Sunday, will be switched to Saturday. Our Saturday edition will be a much larger weekend edition with inserts, coupons, and comics readers are accustomed to receiving in Sunday’s newspaper.

We will also be changing how our outlying areas would be receiving our paper. Outlying areas are going to start being delivered in the U.S. Mail using same-day delivery service on the same day of our transition of print days, which is Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The response that I got from my column and from letters that I sent to all of our subscribers have been encouraging to say the least. Yes, people are concerned, change is hard for everyone. But they want the Journal to succeed. We have seen a spike of new subscribers that have told us that they want to support local news.