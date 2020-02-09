TRANQUILL: Change is necessary to continue to thrive

The Rapid City Journal is in good shape.

That doesn't mean we don't have challenges like all media companies do. To say anything different would be an outright lie. My job as the publisher of your local newspaper is to make sure it is the best paper possible for this great area. For the last few months I have talked to hundreds of people about the future look of the Rapid City Journal. I have had focus groups lead by a research leader in our industry.

Let’s talk about the great things happening at the Journal according to our readers. We have enjoyed our local advertisers rallying around us more in the last year than ever before. Because of this, we were able to recruit some of the best journalists in the business. We have also been able to keep some of South Dakota’s best reporters while recruiting a few more outstanding ones. True, we have also lost a few great ones, but as with anything in life, we must move on even with adversity.

One of the largest concerns from our readers is how to improve delivery and keep our cost at a controllable rate while giving them the best local, state and national news and sports possible. The second concern is our price of the paper going up every year, sometimes twice a year.