TRANQUILL: Change is necessary to continue to thrive

The Rapid City Journal is in good shape.
That doesn't mean we don't have challenges like all media companies do. To say anything different would be an outright lie. My job as the publisher of your local newspaper is to make sure it is the best paper possible for this great area. For the last few months I have talked to hundreds of people about the future look of the Rapid City Journal. I have had focus groups lead by a research leader in our industry.
Let’s talk about the great things happening at the Journal according to our readers. We have enjoyed our local advertisers rallying around us more in the last year than ever before. Because of this, we were able to recruit some of the best journalists in the business. We have also been able to keep some of South Dakota’s best reporters while recruiting a few more outstanding ones. True, we have also lost a few great ones, but as with anything in life, we must move on even with adversity.
One of the largest concerns from our readers is how to improve delivery and keep our cost at a controllable rate while giving them the best local, state and national news and sports possible. The second concern is our price of the paper going up every year, sometimes twice a year.
As the story on the front page states, we are going to go down to 5 days a week for our printed product. Subscribers will continue to receive a printed newspaper Tuesday through Friday and a dramatically enhanced and expanded Saturday weekend edition that will be our largest paper of the week. The Rapid City Journal will be delivered using dependable carriers in our city market and through the U.S. Postal Service in outlying areas. People who only receive Sunday’s paper will just start receiving it a day earlier.
You have free articles remaining.
All Rapid City Journal subscribers will continue to have access to the local news and information they rely on every single day of the week on our website, rapidcityjournal.com, and through our digital replica version of the newspaper also available at our website. There will be a seven day a week newspaper on our replica version, or what we call an e-edition. If you have not signed up for our digital replica (e-edition), I encourage you to do so. If you need help with activating your online replica version, please call 605-394-8300 Option 0, or email custservice@rapidcityjournal.com.
Why do this? Times have changed.
To make sure the Rapid City Journal is here for the next 100 years, this is a decision that had to be made. Younger people are reading more in digital media. It is less expensive to deliver news through digital avenues. However, there is something to be said about holding the printed version in your hands. My hope is that this move will keep the actual paper version around for decades to come.
We are ahead of the curve. We are not however the first newspaper that has reduced delivery days. The Detroit Press is a 3 day delivered newspaper, The Examiner, in San Francisco, is two days, the Washington Examiner is weekly, and The Flint Journal is 2 days just to name a few.
We need your continued support more than ever. It is my job to earn that.
Rapid City is my home. We need to continue the great tradition of the Rapid City Journal. This is not the beginning of the end, but the start of a new chapter of the Rapid City Journal. And by the way, did I mention, there is no plans for a rate increase in the near future?