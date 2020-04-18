TRANQUILL: Gift cards, leaders, and be kind

A little over a week ago the Rapid City Journal with the support of Elevate Rapid City launched a gift card site where businesses can post how to purchase their gift cards. We are encouraging businesses to post their information on the site by completing a short form at https://bit.ly/rapidcitygiftcard. It takes less than two minutes and it is completely free. We have had a great response so far. As of Friday, 40 businesses have added their information.
Now, it is our turn to help out. As consumers, let’s support these businesses and purchase gift cards from them. Go to https://bit.ly/shoprapidcitycards and buy a few!
A reader sent me a message this week. She asked me not to mention her name, but I could put her idea in the paper.
Her suggestion, purchase gift cards to randomly hand out to our heroes working in the essential businesses that keep our necessities available to us (grocery, pharmacy, gas, essential retail, etc.). Deliver the gift cards in clear sandwich bags for safety.
She continued, “Hats off to Elevate Rapid City too, for all this organization is doing for our community!”
I couldn't agree with her more. There are so many people helping others. Elevate Rapid City has taken a lead in helping the business community — especially the small businesses that need it the most.
On another note, I do not usually use my space to discuss politics. Actually, I never have. I seldom agree with anyone 100 percent of the time.
To that point, I don’t agree with Mayor Steve Allender or Governor Kristi Noem on everything they are doing for this unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in. I do believe that both of them are trying their hardest for our city and state respectively. Remember, we all have opinions. Some of us have more information backing those opinions. Try to remember that our elected officials have never been through anything like this. They are learning on the go as we all are in this situation.
Try to be kind, even if you disagree with them. My unsolicited advice to them is to remember that everyone is under a lot of stress. It is times like these that make true leaders.
Now, go log in, buy a local gift card from https://bit.ly/shoprapidcitycards, and remember to be kind. We are all in this together.
Matt Tranquill is the Publisher of the Rapid City Journal and a board member of Elevate Rapid City. He can be reached at matthew.tranquill@rapidcityjournal.com.
