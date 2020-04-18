TRANQUILL: Gift cards, leaders, and be kind

On another note, I do not usually use my space to discuss politics. Actually, I never have. I seldom agree with anyone 100 percent of the time.

To that point, I don’t agree with Mayor Steve Allender or Governor Kristi Noem on everything they are doing for this unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in. I do believe that both of them are trying their hardest for our city and state respectively. Remember, we all have opinions. Some of us have more information backing those opinions. Try to remember that our elected officials have never been through anything like this. They are learning on the go as we all are in this situation.

Try to be kind, even if you disagree with them. My unsolicited advice to them is to remember that everyone is under a lot of stress. It is times like these that make true leaders.

Now, go log in, buy a local gift card from https://bit.ly/shoprapidcitycards, and remember to be kind. We are all in this together.

Matt Tranquill is the Publisher of the Rapid City Journal and a board member of Elevate Rapid City. He can be reached at matthew.tranquill@rapidcityjournal.com.

