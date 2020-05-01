TRANQUILL: Matching grants still available for local businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since I announced the Local Matching Grant Program a few weeks ago, The Rapid City Journal has been overwhelmed with applications. We have been able to get back to everyone that applied. We have not turned anyone down. If you applied and have not heard from us, please contact me. We want to help our community bounce back.

This program is available to locally owned and operated businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 virus and will provide matching advertising grants for use in the Rapid City Journal print and digital publications and services. We have put back a quarter of a million dollars in advertising dollars for this project.

To apply go to https://www.rapidcityjournal.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html. This form takes just a few minutes.

Stay safe and remember to be kind to each other.

Matt Tranquill is the Publisher of the Rapid City Journal and a board member of Elevate Rapid City. He can be reached at matthew.tranquill@rapidcityjournal.com.