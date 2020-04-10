TRANQUILL: New site helps bring customers and businesses together

When thinking about all of the issues we are having in the world, it is great to know that we as a community are trying our best to help local businesses.
There is no other organization working harder than Elevate Rapid City under the leadership of Tom Johnson.
I cannot tell you how great it is to see the list of essential businesses that are open in the Black Hills in the paper every day, thanks in part to Elevate Rapid City. The Rapid City Journal is taking its place as the leader in local reporting. The television stations are also doing a remarkable job.
With that said, I am proud to announce another way we are going to help our local businesses. In this trying time, customers are eager to find ways to offer their support.
Elevate Rapid City and the Rapid City Journal are wanting to help as much as we can.
One of the most popular ways people are doing this is buying gift cards — both for businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later — and for businesses open now.
We'd like to help.
Our new Buy Local Platform is a reliable, one-stop shop that will help customers buy gift cards to keep their favorite local businesses afloat.
As a business, you are able to be added to the list absolutely free of charge for now. Simply go to https://bit.ly/rapidcitygiftcard and fill out the form. Be sure to list “Rapid City Journal” as the publication to ensure you are on the Rapid City list.
We’ll take care of the rest!
If you don’t have a gift card page for the form to link to, it will direct the customer to call your business to purchase.
We’ll work to drive our readers of the Journal to the site with the full force of our marketing capabilities — print and digital ads, emails to our readers, and promotion by Elevate on social media.
Help us help you. Please join us by filling out the form today.
Please go to https://bit.ly/shoprapidcitycards to see what our community has to offer. The site is live today, but many more businesses will be added in the coming days.
Matt Tranquill is the Publisher of the Rapid City Journal and a board member of Elevate Rapid City. He can be reached at matthew.tranquill@rapidcityjournal.com.
