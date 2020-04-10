TRANQUILL: New site helps bring customers and businesses together

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When thinking about all of the issues we are having in the world, it is great to know that we as a community are trying our best to help local businesses.

There is no other organization working harder than Elevate Rapid City under the leadership of Tom Johnson.

I cannot tell you how great it is to see the list of essential businesses that are open in the Black Hills in the paper every day, thanks in part to Elevate Rapid City. The Rapid City Journal is taking its place as the leader in local reporting. The television stations are also doing a remarkable job.

With that said, I am proud to announce another way we are going to help our local businesses. In this trying time, customers are eager to find ways to offer their support.

Elevate Rapid City and the Rapid City Journal are wanting to help as much as we can.

One of the most popular ways people are doing this is buying gift cards — both for businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later — and for businesses open now.

We'd like to help.

Our new Buy Local Platform is a reliable, one-stop shop that will help customers buy gift cards to keep their favorite local businesses afloat.