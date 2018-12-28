A federal lawsuit filed by a transgender man from Hermosa against the state of South Dakota and the director of human resources is set to be dismissed after the unexpected passing of its plaintiff, a state employee.
Terri Bruce, 55, died on Dec. 2. Two days later, Chief Justice Jeffrey Viken of the U.S. District Court in Rapid City issued a 30-day stay on the proceedings. Both sides expect the lawsuit to be dismissed in January.
"We can't go forward without a plaintiff," ACLU South Dakota Attorney Courtney Bowie said. "This is really unfortunate because we felt really good about Terri's (Bruce) claim."
Bruce — an employee with the South Dakota State Historical Society Archaeological Research Center in Rapid City — had sued the state and Laurie Gill, commissioner of Human Resources, in federal court a year earlier alleging violation of his rights under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and that the state's health care insurance policy, which denies coverage to procedures or drugs related to gender transformations, "deprives transgender employees of equal treatment."
In May 2016, the company that manages the state employee health insurance plan, Health Management Partners, had denied pre-authorization for Bruce's chest reconstruction surgery, a procedure urged by a Rapid City doctor as "medically necessary." Bruce eventually appealed the denial to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which cleared the way for his lawsuit in 2017.
Lt. Steve McMillin of the Custer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Friday that Bruce committed suicide on Dec. 2. He said a law enforcement incident report was still being compiled.
Bruce was viewed as a strong advocate for transgender rights in South Dakota. In a 2016 contribution to the website Huffington Post, Bruce criticized House Bill 1008 that sought to restrict transgender students in public schools to use the bathroom of their gender identity.
"I am a proud fifth-generation South Dakotan, a descendant of a member of the very first state legislature, and I'm also transgender," Bruce wrote. "If this (bill) makes it to Governor (Dennis) Daugaard’s desk, I urge him to veto this bill that harms South Dakota’s children. No student deserves to be treated like a second-class citizen. History will show that this bill threatens to do more harm than good."
Gov. Daugaard ultimately vetoed the so-called bathroom bill, saying it did not "address any pressing issue concerning the school districts of South Dakota."
In a statement provided to the Journal, ACLU of South Dakota said: “Terri Bruce was a passionate, determined, big-hearted champion for transgender South Dakotans. The ACLU of South Dakota was lucky enough to work alongside Terri for the past several years, and we were inspired by his determination to making this sometimes cruel place fairer and safer for transgender people."
In Bruce's amended complaint filed this summer, attorneys with the ACLU argued that the South Dakota State Employee Health Plan "lacks any rational basis and is grounded in sex stereotypes, discomfort with gender nonconformity, and moral disapproval of people who are transgender."
Bruce was born female but had begun hormone treatment in 2011 and had a state-issued birth certificate listing his gender as male.
In the state's response to the amended complaint, Rapid City attorney Jerry Johnson had argued against viewing the surgery — mastectomy gynecomastia — as medically necessary to treat Bruce's gender dysphoria. The state also dismissed their decision as discriminatory.
"Title VII does cover gender nonconformity, but the courts disagree on what, in some instances, constitutes gender nonconformity," Johnson wrote in July.
In October, a federal jury in Wisconsin awarded two transgender state employees $750,000 after a federal judge found the state's ban on insuring sex-change procedures amounted to sexual discrimination. Both Bruce's attorneys and the state had filed for summary judgment this fall.
"Had Terri been born biologically male, he would've been entitled to the surgery he sought," Bowie of the ACLU told the Journal.
During the 2018 gubernatorial campaign, Gov.-Elect Kristi Noem said she would sign legislation to assign students to bathrooms of their birth genders. However, earlier this month, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch of Watertown, who introduced House Bill 1008 in 2016, said he would not introduce the same bill this upcoming legislative cycle.
Bruce had been employed with the state's archaeology research center since 2008.