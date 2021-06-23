Transitional facilities help fill gaps for working homeless

“Some of them, it might take them a while longer to get geared up and to go,” she said.

Those who enter the mission’s program must be sober and get a job within 90 days of being at the facility. Guests are asked to do chores to contribute to the mission.

“We’re more of a hand up than a hand out, and that’s why people who stay here are expected to do chores,” she said. “We live in our own apartments and do our own chores, we have to clean up after ourselves, so it’s that kind of thing here.”

She said there’s an expectation that if you eat at the daily soup kitchen, you wipe down tables, do dishes or help however you can.

“If we enable people, we wouldn’t have them do anything, we would do everything for them and we can’t have that,” Allison said.

Allison said they work closely with the Care Campus, Passages Transitional Living Facility and other organizations to help get people to where they need to be.

She said the mission’s emergency shelter guests average in the 35-55 age range and every once in a while there will be someone in the 60s to 80s range. She said about 60% of guests are Native American while 40% are white and other.

