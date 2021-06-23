Transitional facilities help fill gaps for working homeless

Merry Hall ended up homeless after she gave her husband’s life insurance payment to her two adult children after he died in 2016.
In December 2020, she found herself at Cornerstone’s Women and Children’s mission, unsure of what awaited her or where she would go next.
“A lady just took me in, welcomed me in, didn’t ask me my story or anything,” Hall said. “She just knew that I needed help.”
The 62-year-old recently moved to Paso Robles, California, with a job and housing lined up.
“I’m ready for the change,” she said before she moved. “I’ve gone through the change of life, change of no husband, my children are too busy for me, it’s time for me.”
Hall moved to Rapid City from Knoxville, Tennessee, in the summer of 2020. After her husband, Monte, died in 2016 and she lost her house in 2017, she lived in her car, with her sister, with co-workers, in nursing homes and her son. When her daughter-in-law asked her to leave, she went to take care of her mother.
Her mother, who has dementia, accused Hall of pushing her and kicking a puppy down the stairs.
“I wouldn’t kick a puppy down let alone push my mama down the stairs,” Hall said.
Hall said she spoke with some friends who lived in Rapid City who told her to come live with them. When her mom and brother went out to shop, she called a taxi, collected her things and went to the bus station. She spent 72 hours on the Greyhound.
However, Hall said her roommates in Rapid City were stealing money from her, so she left.
“I just decided to up and leave because I couldn’t stay there and be ripped off,” she said. “I ended up out on the street, it was my choice, but I couldn’t live with thieves and I just thought, ‘well, I could find an apartment.’ No, the apartments and things here in Rapid City are ungodly.”
Affordable housing is described as 30% of a household’s income. In 2019, the Rapid City area median income was $49,000, which means about $14,700 would be dedicated annually to housing and utilities.
According to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, Rapid City had 194 sheltered homeless individuals during the January 2020 point-in-time count. The unsheltered count was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 192 unsheltered homeless individuals in January 2020 for a total of 353.
The authority reported there were 134 people in emergency shelters while 11 were counted in transitional shelters in 2021.
Cornerstone
Cornerstone Rescue Mission has served the community for about 39 years. It started out as a soup kitchen and opened an emergency and transitional living shelter for homeless men, women and children. Those who stay in the shelters have to follow rules, like maintain sobriety, contribute to the mission by doing chores, and paying $7 a day once they have a job.
Executive Director Lysa Allison said they also have the Cornerstone Apartments, which has 24 two- and three-bedroom apartments for formerly homeless families with disabilities. They also expanded in 2012 to offer support services for veterans and their families.
“We’ve grown quite a bit in 39 years to provide everything from emergency housing to affordable housing,” she said.
Allison said the mission has a 77% success rate for its programs, although it’s difficult to quantify success since it’s so different for so many people.
“Some of the people that come to the mission are only here for a few days and don’t want to be here long-term,” she said.
Allison said in some ways, everyone who comes to the mission seeking shelter is homeless whether they’re coming from prison or entering the program and not quite ready to go back to their families. She said many are able to make the leap and will be at the mission for two to three weeks until they get a job. Then they leave.
“Some of them, it might take them a while longer to get geared up and to go,” she said.
Those who enter the mission’s program must be sober and get a job within 90 days of being at the facility. Guests are asked to do chores to contribute to the mission.
“We’re more of a hand up than a hand out, and that’s why people who stay here are expected to do chores,” she said. “We live in our own apartments and do our own chores, we have to clean up after ourselves, so it’s that kind of thing here.”
She said there’s an expectation that if you eat at the daily soup kitchen, you wipe down tables, do dishes or help however you can.
“If we enable people, we wouldn’t have them do anything, we would do everything for them and we can’t have that,” Allison said.
Allison said they work closely with the Care Campus, Passages Transitional Living Facility and other organizations to help get people to where they need to be.
She said the mission’s emergency shelter guests average in the 35-55 age range and every once in a while there will be someone in the 60s to 80s range. She said about 60% of guests are Native American while 40% are white and other.
About $100,000 of the mission’s budget comes from the city; the rest from donors. It doesn't receive any federal money and only some from the state, but that’s it.
Allison said about 94% of every dollar that comes into the mission goes toward programming, 1% goes to fundraising and the other 5% is for administration.
OneHeart
Kristy Thompson and her four kids moved into OneHeart’s 36-unit family tower when it opened in January.
OneHeart, which opened on Jan. 4, is a recovery-oriented environment and transitional living facility for those referred to the program. It includes a center where human services agencies can provide mental health counseling, life skills, job training, child care and other support services.
Thompson and her kids moved to OneHeart after living in a motel off of North Lacrosse Street while looking for an apartment.
“The problem was I hadn’t had any income or job lately because of COVID, and the kids’ schools were bouncing around, whether or not they were going to be full-time or part-time,” she said. “I was struggling really bad and that’s when my daughter’s school, the Youth and Family Services, told me about OneHeart.”
Lt. Tim Doyle of the Quality of Life Unit, a Rapid City Police Department unit that focuses on street outreach to the chronically homeless in Rapid City, said OneHeart fills an important gap in services.
“That’s a one-stop shop for people who really... want to move out of homelessness,” he said. “People living in hotel rooms, cars, house to house, who just need some minor help and a safe place to get some things in life and get back on their own.”
Senior officer Jim Hansen said the unit focuses more on the chronically homeless and seldom interacts with those who could be considered working homeless.
County
Bryan Achbach, executive director of the Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission, said the county receives 1,417 housing choice vouchers to assist those who need rental assistance. The housing choice vouchers program of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, is more commonly known as Section 8.
Achbach said the county received an excess of $8 million to assist families in 2020 and lease up to 1,400 of the vouchers monthly. As of early February, about 1,329 families utilized the vouchers. He said they're reaching out to applicants by the hundreds to fill the remaining 100 vouchers, but typically only get 22 into the program at a time.
The number of vouchers is established by HUD over the years. Of the vouchers available, the county has 149 Veterans Affairs Support of Housing, or VASH, vouchers.
He said there are a little more than 3,500 people on the waiting list for Section 8. That’s a wait time of about three years.
“That’s very typical for us,” Achbach said. “For sure, the need out there is definitely greater than what we have as far as the assistance. … The need is greater than we have the opportunity to serve.”
He said after three years, it can be difficult to locate those who are on the list. He said the authority has a huge fail rate for reaching out to people who applied three years prior. He said they have a 78% success rate in leasing someone Section 8 housing.
“I believe if the waiting list was shorter, if it was only six months, then I think those families’ mailing addresses would... probably be a lot more successful in reaching families and getting the assistance they need,” he said.
Achbach said the three-year wait time has been consistent over the past three to five years.
“The reason it’s so long is because we don’t have enough... local assistance to serve the need,” he said.
The authority does offer a preference to veterans and families that have either elderly or disabled members.
In addition to vouchers, the county has public housing units. There are about 500 in Rapid City and 28 in Wall. He said the longest waiting list is about 30 months.
Organizations like the Hope Center also provide services to those who are homeless, like helping them get state identification cards and a place to use for a mailing address and phone number. It also helps people find housing, although it doesn’t have a transitional living facility.
For Thompson, OneHeart is a great facility that will allow her to work on her GED while providing stability for her kids.
Hall said she wouldn’t trade her experiences for anything.
“There’s always hope,” she said. “There’s hope, faith and love. Love is the greatest and I’ve gotten a lot of love here, a lot of love.”
