Transitional Living program receives $600,000 in donations for $1.25 million facility

Passages Women’s Transitional Living has received two $300,000 donations within the past week for construction of its new $1.25 million housing facility on the corner of 1st and Denver streets in Rapid City.
The Sunshine Lady Foundation and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation both donated to Passages, a nonprofit organization with a faith-based program modeled after Chrysalis Women’s Transitional Living, Inc., in Boise. The John T. Vucurevich donation was announced Jan. 21 with the Sunshine Lady Foundation donation announced Monday.
The new facility, which will cost $1,218,055 to construct, will house up to 14 women transitioning from incarceration and/or homelessness to independence and recovery from alcohol or drug addiction.
Passages Director Marge Beam said the organization needed the money to keep the project moving forward and now most of the construction will be paid for.
“The money we’re raising now…(will go to) furnishings,” she said.
She said they expect to break ground on the project this spring, but it depends on the weather. Scull Construction has projected about 6-8 months for completion.
Beam said a lot of the land, labor and architecture plans were donated.
The 6,222-square-foot facility will have two women in each bedroom with a bathroom. The residence will include housing for a resident assistant and office space for the program director. There will also be a kitchen, dining area, common area, meeting room, storage area and garage. A classroom space would also be in the facility.
Each resident is assigned a transition coach while she’s in the 18-month program.
The facility Passages uses now is a rental house that can house up to seven women. Beam said there’s typically a pretty long wait list.
“If there’s no bed, they have to start all over with a new parole plan,” Beam said. “Our new building will really help with beds.”
“We’ve gone from prison to prison diversion programming,” she said. “If we can get them into Passages while in the county jail before their court hearing and they do well in Passages ... they’re likely to get a suspended sentence to complete the program.”
Women must apply to the program and pay a fee, which will be about $350 a month. It includes educational materials, residential fees, the laundry facility, soap, personal hygiene and food.
Those interested in the program can fill out the pre-application on the Passages website.
