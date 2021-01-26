Transitional Living program receives $600,000 in donations for $1.25 million facility

The 6,222-square-foot facility will have two women in each bedroom with a bathroom. The residence will include housing for a resident assistant and office space for the program director. There will also be a kitchen, dining area, common area, meeting room, storage area and garage. A classroom space would also be in the facility.

Each resident is assigned a transition coach while she’s in the 18-month program.

The facility Passages uses now is a rental house that can house up to seven women. Beam said there’s typically a pretty long wait list.

“If there’s no bed, they have to start all over with a new parole plan,” Beam said. “Our new building will really help with beds.”

“We’ve gone from prison to prison diversion programming,” she said. “If we can get them into Passages while in the county jail before their court hearing and they do well in Passages ... they’re likely to get a suspended sentence to complete the program.”

Women must apply to the program and pay a fee, which will be about $350 a month. It includes educational materials, residential fees, the laundry facility, soap, personal hygiene and food.

Those interested in the program can fill out the pre-application on the Passages website.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.