Transportation program report to be considered Monday

A Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction project scheduled for 2025 will be on the Transportation Improvement Program draft report that will go before the Rapid City Council Monday.
City long-range planner Kip Harrington said the project will cost about $14 million to reconstruct the road from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard. He said it’s completely city-funded.
The road is currently a three-lane and would expand to five lanes.
“We’re experiencing a lot of congestion issues there, so that will hopefully alleviate that,” he said. “As our population continues to grow in the southwest, there’s a lot of school traffic and a lot of business traffic, and that road really does get congested, especially in the mornings.”
According to the draft report, reconstruction on Sheridan Lake Road between Canyon Lake Drive and West Main Street will cost about $2.8 million, which is projected for 2021.
Harrington presented the report to the council during its Wednesday working session where no votes are taken.
He said the Sheridan Lake Road project has been going on for about five or six years that started with a year-long study to find out what needed to be done. Then the city goes into engineering and design, and right-of-way acquisitions and negotiations, if necessary.
“We need to make sure we’re building the right facility that will last a long time,” he said. “We don’t want to build a road then have to come in 10 years later, tear it up and rebuild it. We want to make sure we’re doing it right the first time because, in general, roads last about 40-50 years, so we’re preparing for conditions now and also in the future.”
Sheridan Lake Road was under construction in 2020 and 2021 for the Pennington County Highway Department and state Department of Transportation resurfacing and widening project, which also added a sidewalk and storm sewer.
State Department of Transportation projects include the replacement of the Anamosa Street bridge over Interstate 190 that will cost over $5 million and could result in the closure of the interstate for over a month in 2023, and intersection work at State Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in 2025.
He said another big project from the state will be in Meade County for reconstruction of I-90 between exits 44 and 48, and the reconstruction of exit 46 in 2024, which will cost about $33 million.
Harrington said it’s good to have the report and communication between municipalities and government entities so projects don’t go on at the same time.
“Unfortunately, we ran into a little bit of that with the West Omaha and West Main streets projects going on at the same time, it just happened that way,” he said. “We try our best to coordinate so that won’t happen, but we really try to make sure there’s an alternate route for the public.”
Harrington said there will be a presentation at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Ramkota Hotel to discuss the state projects. He said it’s a good time for the public to give input and ask questions.
