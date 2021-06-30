Transportation program report to be considered Tuesday

“We need to make sure we’re building the right facility that will last a long time,” he said. “We don’t want to build a road then have to come in 10 years later, tear it up and rebuild it. We want to make sure we’re doing it right the first time because, in general, roads last about 40-50 years, so we’re preparing for conditions now and also in the future.”

Sheridan Lake Road was under construction in 2020 and 2021 for the Pennington County Highway Department and state Department of Transportation resurfacing and widening project, which also added a sidewalk and storm sewer.

State Department of Transportation projects include the replacement of the Anamosa Street bridge over Interstate 190 that will cost over $5 million and could result in the closure of the interstate for over a month in 2023, and intersection work at State Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in 2025.

He said another big project from the state will be in Meade County for reconstruction of I-90 between exits 44 and 48, and the reconstruction of exit 46 in 2024, which will cost about $33 million.