Trash collection, city services adjusted for Thanksgiving

Rapid City residents who get their garbage picked up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday should set their cans out a day earlier next week for the holiday.

The city announced collection days will differ Thanksgiving week and the Rapid City Landfill will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

The garbage and recycling pick-up schedule for residents who get their bins collected Monday and Friday will stay the same. Residents should leave garbage cans out until trash or recycling is collected.

Those who would like to be reminded of future adjusted schedules can sign up for email reminders at rapidcityrecycles.org.

City offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will move its meeting to 7 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers.

Rapid Transit services will be suspended Thursday and Friday. The Rapid City Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed Thursday. It will resume normal hours Friday.

The Monument will be closed Thursday with administrative and box offices opening at 5 p.m. Friday for events.

The Roosevelt Swim Center will be closed Thursday, and the leisure pool will open at 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The lap pool is still closed.

The Roosevelt Ice Arena will be closed Thanksgiving Day. It will host a public skate 1:10 - 3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Nov. 26, 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Nov. 27, and 2:45-5 p.m. Nov. 28.

Rapid City Regional Airport's administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Rapid City Fire and Police departments will operate regular shifts Thanksgiving Day with administrative offices closed.

The annual Wilson Park Tree Lighting event at Wilson Park on Mount Rushmore Road will be from 5:15-6 p.m. Tuesday. Main Street Square will also have a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Ice skating will open at 10 a.m. followed by the Winter Market from 2-6 p.m. The Festival of Lights parade will follow at 6 p.m.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

