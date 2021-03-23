 Skip to main content
Trash collection rescheduled on Easter week
Trash collection rescheduled on Easter week

Rapid City Solid Waste Division

FILE — Rapid City's Solid Waste Division picks up garbage June 2016. Trash collection for the week of Easter will be scheduled for a day early. City offices, including the Rapid City Landfill, will be closed in observance of Good Friday April 2.

 Sean Ryan, Journal staff

Trash collection will be adjusted for the Easter holiday week March 29 through April 2 for Rapid City residents.

All city offices will be closed April 2 in observance of Good Friday, including the Rapid City Landfill.

The landfill will reopen April 3. City garbage collection will be adjusted during the week with collection set a day earlier than scheduled beginning next Monday and Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday trash will be collected Monday, Wednesday's on Tuesday and so forth.

All routes will be completed by Thursday afternoon, and residents should leave trash and recycling containers until collected.

For email reminders, visit the Solid Waste Division's website at www.rapidcityrecycles.org 

