Trash pickup times change for holidays

Rapid City Solid Waste Division

FILE — Rapid City's Solid Waste Division picks up garbage June 2016. Trash collection for the week of Christmas and New Year's Day will be normal Monday with Tuesday through Friday pickup completed a day early. 

 Sean Ryan, Journal staff

Trash pickup for the Christmas and New Year's Day weeks will alter just a little this year.

Trash collection for those weeks will have normal collection on Monday with collection Tuesday through Friday completed a day earlier than normal to account for the holidays. Residents should leave their trash out until it has been collected.

The Rapid City Landfill will also be closed Christmas and New Year's day. Both Christmas and New Year's Day are on a Friday this year.

Residents can sign up for an email reminder from the city by visiting the Solid Waste Division’s website at www.rapidcityrecycles.org. They can also check its Facebook page www.facebook.com/SolidWasteRC.

