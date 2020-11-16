Trash, recycling pickup to change Thanksgiving week

Trash and recycling pickup times may vary Thanksgiving week with the city landfill closed Thanksgiving Day.

The week has been adjusted as follows for the holiday:

Monday and Friday collection will be normal. People whose trash normally gets picked up Tuesday should set their cans out Monday and leave until collected.

People who set out their cans on Wednesday should set them out Tuesday, and those who typically set out Thursday should set out cans Wednesday until trash is collected.

Residents can sign up for an email reminder from the city by visiting the Solid Waste Division’s website at www.rapidcityrecycles.org. They can also check their Facebook page www.facebook.com/SolidWasteRC

