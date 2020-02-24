Trauma workshops begin Wednesday

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is hosting an event, "Redefine--Healing Trauma in Native American Communities,” in two sessions from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 26 and March 4. The event will be in the Surbeck Center Ballroom on the School of Mines campus in Rapid City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This free event addresses the concepts around historical trauma in the Native American community. This event is open to everyone and is sponsored by the university’s Center for Inclusion and the American Indian Science and Engineering Society. The main presenter is Jeremy Fields with Thrive Unltd. in Rapid City.

The focus of "Redefine--Healing Trauma in Native American Communities" is to bring awareness and resolution to various traumas within indigenous communities and homes. Although this national initiative focuses on the Native American demographic, its concepts have resonated powerfully across cultural boundaries.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0