Travel South Dakota, in partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council, rolled out a new marketing campaign this summer aimed at promoting arts-related activities throughout the state.

The arts-focused campaign aims to leverage the arts across South Dakota. The niche marketing campaign targets art enthusiasts with a high propensity to travel, delivering inspiration to take in the state’s galleries, museums, music offerings, murals, theatre experiences, culinary scenes, and more.

Travel South Dakota hopes to re-engage audiences who have already interacted with the department’s overall marketing efforts and drive further inspiration to book a trip to South Dakota based on inclusion of arts activities. Target audiences include North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Montana.

This campaign is focused on delivering ad placements to potential visitors through video placements, digital ads, and added content on TravelSouthDakota.com/arts. The campaign has been live since early June and is already tracking more than 14,000 hotel and flight bookings attributed to it, according to the S.D. Department of Tourism.

Logging more than 5.8 million impressions, the campaign has already surpassed impression goals midway through the first year of the campaign, Travel South Dakota said in a press release. The campaign will continue in subsequent years, keeping strategies and tactics fresh as it evolves.

This campaign is accompanied by the State of Create South Dakota Passport, a free mobile program that uses gamification to encourage individuals to explore and experience artistic stops across the entire state. To learn more about the passport program, visit TravelSouthDakota.com/south-dakota-state-of-create.