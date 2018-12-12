A three-day treaty conference among the Sioux nations is being held at the same time as the Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament this week in Rapid City.
"One of our goals is to keep the Oceti Sakowin united," said Phil Two Eagle, the executive director of the Sicangu Lakota Treaty Council. "What better way to do so than during the LNI tournaments when many of our relatives will be in town already?"
Attendees will hear on topics spanning from sovereignty and gold mining to astronomy at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn. On Tuesday afternoon, an attorney hired by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe spoke on lawsuits filed against TransCanada over the Keystone XL pipeline, which crosses Lakota land guaranteed in the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty.
Last month, a federal judge in Montana issued a preliminary injunction against the project, including pre-construction builds of a man camp and pipe yards, until an environmental review can be completed.
"You need to be our eyes and ears and report if you see any construction," said Matthew Campbell, attorney for the Native Americans Rights Fund.