 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trial set to begin for airman charged with murdering infant son
alert top story

Trial set to begin for airman charged with murdering infant son

{{featured_button_text}}
030620-nws-abuse

James Cunningham

Opening statements in a murder trial at Ellsworth Air Force Base could be made as soon as Tuesday following jury selection, Ellsworth officials said Monday.

James Cunningham, a weapons load crew member on the 28th Air Craft Maintenance Squadron, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge of his five-month-old son Zachariah under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Pre-trial began Monday afternoon with prosecution and defense attorneys submitting exhibits to court records. 

The defense objected to a number of photos the prosecution submitted that showed bruising and injuries on the infant while he was in the hospital. Military judge Col. Sterling Pendleton said those exhibits would not be submitted to the record at the time but did not make an official ruling.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cunningham elected to have a jury trial, which will consist of eight officers and enlisted personnel. If Cunningham is found guilty, three-quarters of the jury must agree on a sentence. The jury will be selected Tuesday.

Cunningham attended the pre-trial in an Air Force dress uniform. The child’s mother and Cunningham’s ex-fiancée Caitlynn Merhoff were not in attendance Monday.

Cunningham was arrested and charged March 3, 2020 by the Rapid City Police Department with aggravated child abuse for punching the baby in the head. The charge was upgraded to second-degree murder when the five-month-old died nine days later after being airlifted for treatment at a hospital in Sioux Falls for a brain bleed.

Cunningham appeared in Pennington County Court in March until the Air Force requested to take over the case in early May.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News