Try 3 months for $3

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of a former Omaha police officer charged after a deadly encounter with a mentally ill man.

Thirty-nine-year-old Scotty Payne is charged with felony assault and use of a weapon in the June 5, 2017, death of Zachary Bearheels. Police say the 29-year-old Bearheels was acting erratically at an Omaha convenience store and fought officers' efforts to take him into custody.

Police cruiser video shows Payne using a stun gun on Bearheels and Officer Ryan McClarty dragging Bearheels by his hair and repeatedly punching him in the face. McClarty is scheduled to begin trial Jan. 14.

judge ruled last month that jurors to be chosen for Payne's trial will not learn that it led to the officer's firing.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Editor