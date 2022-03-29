Tribal health board brings healing, support to community

Community members and leaders gathered outside of the Oyate Health Center Monday to heal from recent violence, racism and similar incidents over the past few years.

Brandon Ecoffey, director of public relations and communication for the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, said Tuesday that the incidents with the Grand Gateway Hotel brought violence in the community to a head. He said the organization wanted to provide support for families and allow them a space to heal.

"We recognize that racism in the community also bears a weight on the mental health of our stakeholders," Ecoffey said. "We want to make them aware of the services we offer and provide them with the support they need during these times."

A March 19 shooting that left one man with serious, life-threatening injuries at the Grand Gateway Hotel resulted in a 19-year-old charged with aggravated assault. One of the owners of the hotel and parent company of the hotel, 76-year-old Connie Uhre, made comments on Facebook stating after the shooting, the hotel would ban Native Americans from the property.

Spiritual leaders attended and led Monday's ceremony. Ecoffey said they relied on the Native American community's traditional healing practices to facilitate the healing.

He said participation from city and county officials shows there's some agreement that racism is wrong in the city and all have a part to play in pushing it down and combating it.

Rapid City Council President Lance Lehmann attended Monday's ceremony, along with Councilors Jason Salamun, Ron Weifenbach, Ritchie Nordstrom and Darla Drew. Mayor Steve Allender shared comments and sentiments at the event.

Following Monday's event, Lehmann said the council agrees that there is no room for racism in the community and violent crime is a problem affecting all of Rapid City.

"It is no secret our crime is going up, especially in the north Rapid sector," he said. "There were two pointless acts committed over the past week, one being a very violent crime that'll change the lives of many forever; the other being a racist comment that brought divisiveness to our community that is already struggling with so much."

Lehmann said there's little city government can actually do regarding racism within the community, "except to call it what it is: abhorrent."

"Regarding crime our council has put forth a better budget to hire more officers and do community outreach to address our violent crime as holistically as possible," he said. "It is not an unnoticed problem that we need to continue to address with all players in our community."

Ecoffey said the Native American community has continued to bear the weight of racism for generations and the incident at the Grand Gateway puts emphasis on Native allies to lead the fight.

