Tribal leaders endorse Constitutional Amendment D

Tribal leaders in South Dakota, including Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer, formally announced their support of Constitutional Amendment D Wednesday in Rapid City.

Killer sat with Crow Creek Chairman Peter Lengkeek, Lower Brule Chairman Clyde Estes, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Chairman Delbert Hopkins Jr., Yankton Sioux Councilwoman Andrea Fisher and Rosebud Sioux Councilwoman Tennille Blackfeather during a press conference hosted by South Dakotans Decide Healthcare and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board.

Killer said Constitutional Amendment D’s passing will help all citizens of South Dakota and most importantly its tribal citizens. He said it would help at least 50,000 tribal members, which is how big the Oglala Sioux Tribe is.

“Ultimately, most of the citizens rely on some form of support for medical services,” Killer said. “It’s in our treaty rights that health, education and welfare are those tenants of that, and IHS does cover that component.”

He said the state of South Dakota is the payer of last resort for people who are in Medicaid and Medicare, and the funds for IHS slowly get cut down.

Constitutional Amendment D would amend the state constitution to require South Dakota to provide Medicaid benefits to adults between 18 and 65 with incomes below 133% of the federal poverty level beginning July 1, 2023. The Affordable Care Act includes a 5% income disregard, so the measure would expand Medicaid to those with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level.

Those eligible for Medicaid Expansion include families earning less than $37,000 and adults up to age 64 with incomes up to $18,000 per year, as well as pregnant women, children, elderly, blind or disabled tribal members in the state. According to South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the expansion would help more than 40,000 South Dakotans.

According to the United States Census Bureau’s 2020 data, the total population of Pine Ridge is 18,850 people with the median household income at $33,161. The data states that the employment rate is 40.5%, and 34.8% are without health coverage. However, census data is collected through voluntary surveys and not all tribal citizens on the reservation may have responded.

Killer said if the amendment is approved by South Dakota voters, the expansion could lead to the expansion of medical providers on the reservation. He also said it could strengthen rural health care.

“You’ve seen all the disparities in our health care rural systems where people are catching COVID in rural areas couldn't go to their local hospital, they had to be flown across the state or to another area,” he said. “Unfortunately Native communities have always had to live with this because of how we were funded.”

Killer said they want to change that and hopefully with the passage of the amendment, it would bring change and better options in the future.

He said the sales tax that could come from the expansion would pay for the cost alone, but this is an investment.

“The biggest thing is always investing in our own communities,” Killer said.

Estes said the expansion is going to be crucial and important to help cover those who have no health care.

“When you look at it, this is the year 2022. I think there should be no South Dakotans with no medical coverage,” he said. “It’s health care, it should be a God-given right to everybody. A human life is precious and sacred, we’re all created for a purpose, and no medical care should be denied to any individual let alone any Native person or native South Dakotan for not being able to afford it.”

Estes said there’s no reason Medicaid expansion should not be passed by the state, particularly when the state had a budget surplus. Gov. Kristi Noem’s office reported Monday that the state closed its fiscal year with a $115.5 million surplus. According to a news release, the surplus was transferred to the state’s budget reserves, which now totals $422.6 million, or 20.5% of the fiscal year 2023 general fund budget.

Hopkins said his tribe has over 14,000 members and it’s still difficult for everyone to come together and get the services needed. Fisher said her tribe has 9,000 members, 3,000 of which live on the reservation and aren’t getting the best quality care at Indian Health Services and 6,000 that live off the reservation that don’t receive any services.

Fisher said for voting, there has already been issues with physical addresses needed to vote since multiple generations live in the same household on the Yankton Sioux Reservation.

Killer said it has been an ongoing issue since 2004. He said it has gradually been getting better, but even when people register to vote, they don’t vote in every election. He said sometimes when they don’t, their registration lapses.

He said it’s important for people to receive information and for organizations to get information out to the public. He said people should bring their ID and can sign an affidavit and in lieu of an ID, sign it and vote.

Estes said he feels like sometimes there are misconceptions about voting, like someone’s vote doesn’t matter because nobody's listening. He said sometimes that rings true and even tribal leaders feel like their voices aren’t being heard at the state and federal level.

However, he said votes do matter and their voices matter.

“Your concerns do matter, even though we can’t address everything that is brought up, but it will be duly noted that your concerns are heard,” Estes said.

Lengkeek said voter turnout is always a huge concern for tribal leaders and there are many hurdles they have to face. He said there are many dynamics going to the polls, including polling locations and communication.

He said there are multiple generations living in some housing on Crow Creek as well, and multiple people registering to vote at one location causes fear they could be kicked out of their home.

Killer said if the amendment does not pass, they will continue to fight and go to Congress for continued funding. He said they will continue to speak with U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson.

“This is one of the few opportunities to make sure that we do it right, and I think all citizens in South Dakota, regardless of being Native or not, need good health care,” Killer said.