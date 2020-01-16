Tribal leaders focus on challenges, unity

PIERRE | Ten tribal leaders came together in Fort Pierre on Thursday to talk about the challenges they face on their reservations. In an odd way, it was Gov. Kristi Noem that brought them together.

The Great Sioux Nation Tribal Address brought more than 60 people to the Wakpa Sica Reconciliation Place in Fort Pierre to hear tribal leaders who vented their frustrations about topics as wide ranging as federal treaties, infrastructure and the meth epidemic.

No one seemed to recall a similar meeting of tribal leaders. They started talking among themselves when it was announced that Secretary of Tribal Relations Dave Flute was to be the speaker for the annual State of the Tribes address. The speech has traditionally been given by one of South Dakota’s tribal leaders.

“We were given a common cause,” said Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Lester Thompson Jr., who earlier in the day had given the State of the Tribes Address to a joint session of the Legislature. “We wouldn’t let another entity speak on our behalf.”

A recurring theme for many of the speakers was the “riot boosting” laws passed by the Legislature last year and ultimately blocked by a federal judge.