Tribal leaders focus on challenges, unity

PIERRE | Ten tribal leaders came together in Fort Pierre on Thursday to talk about the challenges they face on their reservations. In an odd way, it was Gov. Kristi Noem that brought them together.
The Great Sioux Nation Tribal Address brought more than 60 people to the Wakpa Sica Reconciliation Place in Fort Pierre to hear tribal leaders who vented their frustrations about topics as wide ranging as federal treaties, infrastructure and the meth epidemic.
No one seemed to recall a similar meeting of tribal leaders. They started talking among themselves when it was announced that Secretary of Tribal Relations Dave Flute was to be the speaker for the annual State of the Tribes address. The speech has traditionally been given by one of South Dakota’s tribal leaders.
“We were given a common cause,” said Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Lester Thompson Jr., who earlier in the day had given the State of the Tribes Address to a joint session of the Legislature. “We wouldn’t let another entity speak on our behalf.”
A recurring theme for many of the speakers was the “riot boosting” laws passed by the Legislature last year and ultimately blocked by a federal judge.
Thompson was critical of those laws in his speech to the Legislature. Another version of the law will be considered in this year’s legislative session. Thompson said he’s looked at the new bill and doesn’t like it.
“There is very little change in wording compared to last time,” Thompson said.
If an unacceptable law is approved, tribes will fight back, according to Rosebud Sioux Tribal President Rodney Bordeaux.
“If it’s a violation of our civil rights, we’re going to stand up,” Bordeaux said.
Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said he’s had no communication from the governor’s office or the state of South Dakota.
When there is communication, “you end up with empty words and broken promises,” Bear Runner said.
Tribal leaders were united in their opposition to a proposed oil pipeline.
“It’s going to destroy our way of life, our future,” said Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.
Some tribes have issued states of emergency on their reservations due to the methamphetamine epidemic and human trafficking.
The Lower Brule tribe has issued states of emergency for both. “I’ve seen too many missing persons posters,” said Boyd Gourneau, chairman of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. “It tugs at my heart.”
The meeting was attended by a few legislators as well as Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
“Our problems with meth are also your problems attorney general,” said Donovan White, chairman of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe, who asked for the state’s help with funding treatment centers and long-term aftercare.
“We have these small treatment centers and there’s a waiting list,” White said.
Another common theme was the need for more unity among the tribes.
Motioning to his fellow leaders, Bear Runner said, “Look what happens when we come together.”