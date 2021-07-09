Tribal members join voter lawsuit against South Dakota

Two Native American people announced Thursday they were joining a lawsuit against South Dakota alleging that state agencies failed to offer voter registration services.

The two tribal members, along with the Lakota People's Law Project, said they were asking a federal district judge to allow them to join a lawsuit that alleges state agencies are breaking federal law by not providing ample opportunities to register to vote or update voter registration information at places like motor vehicle and public assistance offices near Native American reservations.

Federal law requires the agencies to help people register to vote at those kinds of offices, including ones that provide public assistance or serve people with disabilities. The Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe initiated the legal challenge last year.

The state has denied those allegations in court documents and asked that the lawsuit be dismissed.

The tribes have argued that state practices already make it difficult for Native American people to register to vote. They alleged that they have documented instances in which people tried to register their votes at state agency offices but were turned away.