Tribal nations, citizens take COVID-19 prevention seriously in South Dakota

Frazier said he speaks on the radio every day to update people on COVID-19 prevention measures, and so far, business and the 10,000 member and non-members on the reservation are doing a good job following rules. Chase Iron Eyes, spokesman for the president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, also said that residents are respecting rules while police officers are doing a good job enforcing them.

The tribes are also preparing in case there is an outbreak.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has a plan to bring food, supplies and medical care to quarantined people so they don’t risk infecting others while leaving the house, Dillon said. The tribe also purchased $1.1 million in medical supplies, including ventilators, testing supplies and protective gear, said Iron Eyes.

Frazier said the IHS in Eagle Butte only has eight beds so the tribe created 42 more in a dental office, veteran’s center and school dormitory. The IHS has four ambulances and is trying to obtain staffing for three more since patients who need advanced care would need to be transported to Rapid City.

The tribe has secured portable oxygen tanks and is working on identifying locations to quarantine people who don’t have the space to do so at home, Frazier added.