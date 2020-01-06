Tribal officials fear missing men may have perished

The search for two men last seen on the night of Dec. 27 on the Pine Ridge Reservation has likely become a recovery effort.

Robert "RJ" Kills Enemy, Jr., 23, and Vincent Steve Little Dog, 25, are presumed dead, but "we still hold out hope," Steve Steve Wilson, director of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Emergency Management, said Monday.

Wilson said the men have not made contact with any friends of family since they went missing, and law enforcement suspects they may have died from exposure.

They were last seen around 11 p.m. Dec. 27 north of Manderson, Wilson previously told the Journal. They had run from a police officer who tried to speak with them after someone called 911 to report that a pair of intoxicated men were walking around, according to Police Chief Robert Ecoffey. Drinking alcohol is illegal on the reservation.