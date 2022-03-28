Tribes issue trespass notice to Grand Gateway Hotel owners

Tribal leaders issued a trespassing notice and cease and desist order Saturday to the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City.

The notice is signed by Oglala Lakota Sioux President Kevin Killer, Cheyenne River Sioux Chairman Harold Frazier, Crow Creek Sioux Chairman Peter Lengkeek, Rosebud Sioux President Scott Herman and Standing Rock Sioux Chairwoman Janet Alkire.

The notice addresses both Connie Uhre, the 76-year-old woman who was listed as the president of the Retsel Corporation — the parent company of the Grand Gateway Hotel — as late as November 2021, and the hotel. It states the Great Sioux Nation made an investigation that showed the hotel and Uhre are in violation of the April 29, 1868 Treaty with the Sioux.

"In accordance with the treaty and the laws located in the United States of America, and as a consequence of your act, you must permanently cease and desist from the violations charged," the notice states. "You are instructed to vacate and remove your persons and any personal property you deem necessary from the Treaty Territory of the Great Sioux Nation immediately."

The notice further states the Great Sioux Nation can, without further notice and liability, take possession, destroy, or remove the property at the owners' expense.

"The Great Sioux Nation hereby elects to declare forfeiture or abandonment of any property that you occupy or use if you fail to cease, desist, and vacate the premises," it states.

The Grand Gateway nor its owners responded to requests for comment Monday. As of Monday afternoon, the hotel is listed as temporarily closed on Google. Reservations are also unavailable through May 16 on the hotel's website.

In an official statement from tribal leaders March 26, the leaders stated that He Sapa, or the Black Hills, are at the center of the Sioux Nation's identity and is where the culture began. It is believed to be the heart of the earth, the tribal leaders said.

The leaders condemned Uhre's statements made on Facebook following a March 19 shooting at the hotel that left one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Another, 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and committing a felony with a firearm. Bond was set at $1 million March 22.

The leaders said in a statement that the tribes are prepared to boycott the entirety of Rapid City, boycott the hotel and its subsidiaries, pressure the Rapid City Council to revoke the hotel's business license, discuss moving the Lakota Nation Invitational elsewhere, move the Black Hills Pow Wow to another location, file hate crime charges against the owner, push ordinance tax for mental health, address the open carry law, create a rating system on businesses to track quality of service to Indians and serve the notice of trespassing.

Frazier told the Journal Monday that the tribal leaders feel strongly that the treaty is still valid and is a living document.

"We feel (the treaty) is as binding as the Constitution and even more so," he said. "We're optimistic that the federal government will carry out its responsibilities and handle (the situation) accordingly."

Frazier said the tribes are moving forward and continue to research their initiatives set out in their statement. He said he has not had communication from the hotel or the owners, nor the city of Rapid City.

He said he thinks there could be a compromise made if the hotel vacates its building, but the Cheyenne River Sioux and other Sioux tribes will not tolerate racism.

"It's the only option right now," Frazier said. "Apologies are just words. We need some action."

Killer's office did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

On March 23, NDN Collective filed a federal class action civil rights complaint against the Retsel Corporation, Grand Gateway Hotel, Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, Uhre and Nick Uhre for discrimination on the basis of race. An updated complaint was filed March 24.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

