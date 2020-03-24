Trolls Live! at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center cancelled

Following cancellations and/or postponements of numerous VStar Entertainment Group shows in recent days, and taking into consideration the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations for social distancing, as well as the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, VStar Entertainment Group announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the Trolls LIVE! performances scheduled for April 25 & 26 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Anyone previously purchasing tickets will be refunded. Customers who paid with a credit and/or debit card will be automatically refunded, depending on the banking institution, it may take between 7-10 business days to show on the account.

Customers who paid with cash or other means will receive a check in the mail to the address on file.

For questions regarding refunds please email saram@rushmoreplazacc.com or evans@rushmoreplazacc.com and remember that the venue is currently closed to the public.

To stay updated on other cancellations or postponements, please visit gotmine.com/coronavirus.

