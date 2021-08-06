Truckers bring bikers, bikes together for rally

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We've got five semis that haul enclosed and five hotshots," he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Coker has hauled 55 bikes to the rally with another truck coming in on Aug. 13. He said his business model is different for his customers.

"We have a lot of one-ways, where they are riding up for Sturgis and then we'll haul their stuff back for them. So, next week will be busier for us because our customers will arrive on their bikes and then drop them off here at the airport and they get on a flight to head home," he said.

At the truck base at the airport, Cullen and Coker have set up a bit of a camp as they wait for their customers to arrive. Tents, coolers filled with refreshments, propane grills for cooking, and lawn chairs abound in the normally empty gravel lot. Rapid City Regional Airport has supplied temporary restroom facilities for the crew.

The trailers are staffed during arriving and departing flight times and during the overnight hours, security personnel patrol the lot. In their off-time, the crews have the opportunity to participate in rally activities or just enjoy the Black Hills.

"We're also riders as well so we brought our bikes with us," Coker said. "We take advantage coming out here. We drop off the bikes for our customers and then we go out and ride ourselves."