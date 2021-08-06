Truckers bring bikers, bikes together for rally

Most riders make the trek to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally the traditional way, on their bike — but some others make the decision to ship their equipment cross country via semi-truck for the 10-day event.
At Rapid City Regional Airport, 16 trailers are filled with motorcycles from all across the country. The truck drivers park the rigs just outside the main parking lots and get the bikes ready for the owner's arrival at the terminal.
Robert Cullen of Arcadia, Florida, has been transporting motorcycles to Rapid City Regional Airport for 29 years. He said much has changed with the way people get their bikes to the rally since then.
"I came to this airport when it was a 40-foot mobile home and there was only five to six passenger planes coming here," Cullen said. "We used to come out here in duallys and unload right out in the circle in front of the airport back in the day, so it's changed quite a bit."
For the 2021 rally, Cullen brought 47 motorcycles and two semi-trucks. His business partner brought two additional tractor-trailers for a total of 90 bikes in their operation.
"Our customers are usually the ones who have a short period of time, and they fly in here to the airport and then pick up their bike," Cullen said.
Dwayne Coker owns Coker Transport from Atlanta. His company is solely in business to transport motorcycles.
"We've got five semis that haul enclosed and five hotshots," he said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Coker has hauled 55 bikes to the rally with another truck coming in on Aug. 13. He said his business model is different for his customers.
"We have a lot of one-ways, where they are riding up for Sturgis and then we'll haul their stuff back for them. So, next week will be busier for us because our customers will arrive on their bikes and then drop them off here at the airport and they get on a flight to head home," he said.
At the truck base at the airport, Cullen and Coker have set up a bit of a camp as they wait for their customers to arrive. Tents, coolers filled with refreshments, propane grills for cooking, and lawn chairs abound in the normally empty gravel lot. Rapid City Regional Airport has supplied temporary restroom facilities for the crew.
The trailers are staffed during arriving and departing flight times and during the overnight hours, security personnel patrol the lot. In their off-time, the crews have the opportunity to participate in rally activities or just enjoy the Black Hills.
"We're also riders as well so we brought our bikes with us," Coker said. "We take advantage coming out here. We drop off the bikes for our customers and then we go out and ride ourselves."
Cullen said he enjoys the activities in downtown Rapid City, like Summer Nights, while he's here for rally. He said the amenities at Rapid City Regional Airport for his type of business are "unheard of."
"We go to Daytona and other events and we have nothing like this," Cullen said. "The staff at the airport is great. The administration here is awesome, and they've always had parking for us and security. This a a good experience for all of us to have."
