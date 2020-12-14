Trump hails vaccine 'miracle,' with millions of doses soon

Though Trump was taking credit for the pace of vaccine development, much of the groundwork was laid over the past decade, amid new research into messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines — of the sort developed by both Pfizer and Moderna.

“The speed is a reflection of years of work that went before,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press this month. “That’s what the public has to understand.”

Fauci, who will serve as a chief scientific adviser to Biden's administration, appeared virtually at the president-elect's event, but did not attend the White House summit. The White House did include early clips of Fauci predicting a longer development time for the vaccines in a round-up of skeptics of Trump's timetable.

The Trump administration insists that between the Pfizer vaccine, the vaccine from Moderna and others in the pipeline, the U.S. will be able to accommodate any American who wants to be vaccinated by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The Food and Drug Administration’s panel of outside vaccine experts met Thursday to conduct a final review of the Pfizer vaccine, and it will meet later this month on the Moderna version.

The FDA approval on the Pfizer vaccine came Friday and the approval for the Moderna vaccine is expected within days of the meeting. Both have been determined to be 95% effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. Plans call for distributing and then administering about 40 million doses of the two companies’ vaccines by the end of the year — with the first doses shipping within hours of FDA clearance.