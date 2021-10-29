Trunk or Treat warms and entertains Rapid Valley Elementary

Halloween is usually associated with scary things, but it was the word “joy” that kept bubbling to the surface during an outdoor Trunk or Treat celebration Friday at Rapid Valley Elementary School.

Students emerged onto the lawn grade by grade, draped in costumes and collecting candy from trunks on a strangely sunny and balmy afternoon.

“Last year was our first year with the Trunk or Treat,” said Cher Daniel, principal of Rapid Valley Elementary School, part of Rapid Valley Area Schools. She said the catalyst for an outdoor event last year was the need for mitigation measures in the midst of COVID-19.

“We just wanted to bring some joy to the students, and joy to their parents,” she said.

Daniel said Kellsie Judge, family and community engagement coordinator for Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, was instrumental in coordinating the gathering. And now that the school community has sampled an outdoor event, Daniel said, they plan to stick with it – even once mitigation measures are no longer needed.

“I think it’s a great new tradition we’ve started,” she said. “With this, you’re getting all of us unified together, which I think the world needs more of.”

Daniel was actually dressed as the character Joy, from the movie “Inside Out.” But not everyone made a quick identification.

“One child called me a Smurf this morning,” she said.

The festivities at Rapid Valley Elementary weren’t the only ones in the school district. On Friday, the district was filled with “parties, trunk or treats, Halloween Olympics” and other celebrations, said Katy Urban, community relations manager.

Like the adults, the children at Rapid Valley Elementary were in a festive mood Friday afternoon.

“The heroes of the valley are here,” said one fifth-grader, motioning to a cluster of first responders, parents and various volunteers.

“I like how people are willing to spend their time on sharing with us,” said another student.

And another added, “I like how somebody brought their pet goat here.”

That comment referred to Jo Ann Parks, owner and operator of Carroll Acres Hobby Farm, just outside of Caputa. Parks said she found out about the event through a friend who’s on the Parent-Teacher Association. In addition to her nanny goat Daisy, Parks brought along a dog and a rabbit. She said the animals delivered a hint of country life to the children.

“A lot of them don’t get to be around animals anymore,” she said. “The country’s kind of a forgotten thing. It’s exposure, it’s happiness. Kids love animals.”

Leah Wytosick, a specialist with RCAS Special Services, noted how much an event like this one helps children, aside from the sheer entertainment – or joy – it brings.

“They’re getting out, and not having the pressures of school,” Wytosick said. “It’s really great for class relationship building and school relationship building.”

Also at the gathering was Lisa Hafer, the director of RCAS Special Services, interacting with the children as they strolled from trunk to trunk.

“We support the needs of our students who are in need of different instructional strategies,” she said of Special Services staff members, adding that they help teachers with “differentiated learning” strategies as well.

“We all learn in different ways,” she said.

BayLee Dansby, youth and family navigator for the Rapid City Police Department Youth Outreach Team, was stationed near members of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Rapid Valley Fire Department.

“We work with high-risk youth in the community,” Dansby said, adding that they partner with other organizations to “try to minimize the impact of trauma felt by those youth.”

She said she enjoyed attending a kind of festive, inclusive event such as the Trunk or Treat.

“It’s good for us to interact with these kids, as the police department, so they see a different side of us,” she said.

Daniel said there were 18 trunks in all at the gathering, many of which were minded by parents.

“I like that it’s school-wide,” said Afton Klode, a parent dressed as a narwhal, with a prominent horn emerging from her head. “Everybody gets to participate the same way, versus dividing it into individual classrooms.”

Klode said children seemed interested in her costume but a little befuddled by it.

“I don’t think they have any idea what I am,” she said. “They look at me like I’m crazy.”

Amber Boyd, the parent of a kindergartner at the school, was also sharing the general spirit of the day.

“There’s just been a lot of joy here,” Boyd said.

