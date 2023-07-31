Two loaded firearms were intercepted in carry-on luggage at Rapid City Regional Airport Monday.

During routine screening, a Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the image of two handguns on the X-ray screen. TSA officials immediately alerted Rapid City Police, who responded to the checkpoint. Both firearms were loaded.

“With summer travel ramping up, our TSA officers continue to do a fantastic job preventing firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” Jimmy Briseno, TSA’s Federal Security Director for South Dakota, said. “Let me be clear — guns are never allowed in carry-on luggage. Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint can have serious consequences and endangers other passengers.”

These are the fourth and fifth firearms detected at RAP so far this year. Last year, a total of seven firearms were detected at RAP security checkpoints.

TSA recently announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline, as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.