The goal of Brady Waddell’s advice is written across the drawing with it: “Now that’s a good looking turkey.”
That bold proclamation helped lift Waddell, a 10-year-old fourth-grader at Piedmont Valley Elementary School, to the top of the Journal’s annual “How to Cook a Turkey” contest that drew dozens of submissions from schoolkids across the Black Hills area.
In fact, the quality of Waddell’s turkey is such that he recommends protecting it from the prying hands of friends and others at school.
“If you cook the turkey, you should hide it so no one tries to steal it. It’s super-good,” Waddell told the Journal.
Waddell, who said Thanksgiving is his second-favorite holiday behind Halloween, also got inspired by online videos to recommend a holiday take on beer-can chicken. His version involves sticking the turkey on a bottle to keep the bird from rolling around, he said.
The rest of his advice for making the best holiday bird possible includes having the oven on 350 degrees and cooking the turkey for about 50 to 60 minutes. Waddell also said getting a turkey can be done at the grocery store or “you can wack” one, he wrote.
“What I was doing is I was trying to be funny, kind of,” he said of his general advice.
Waddell said potatoes and bread are his favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.
Of course, it’s not all cooking that Waddell gets involved with on Thanksgiving. He also sometimes helps sets the table, including putting down the tablecloth – or as he calls it, a tarp. There also is some watching football with relatives.
For winning the contest, Waddell earned a $50 gift card. Runners-up Adalin Jonson, 9, a fourth-grader at Piedmont Valley Elementary, and Keeliea Crowser, 9, a third-grader at Sturgis Elementary, each earned a $25 gift card.
To see their submissions, as well as others, see section E in today’s Journal or see below:
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.