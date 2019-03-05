Rapid City police arrested two people Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery at a home in the 300 block of Franklin Street.
Shortly before noon, police were sent to Franklin Street for a report of a robbery. A man told police he had been invited to the residence, and when he arrived, a man pointed a pistol at him and demanded his money and property. The man who reported the incident then left and contacted police.
Police quickly formed a perimeter around the residence upon arrival. During this time, gunshots were reportedly heard coming from the residence. Two suspects later identified as Damon Patton, 38, and Cori Buffalo, 34, both of Rapid City, were ordered out of the house.
During the investigation, police said they determined that Patton pointed the handgun and Buffalo aided in the robbery. They were placed under arrest for first-degree robbery and taken to the Pennington County Jail.