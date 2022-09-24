Two arrested in Saturday morning shooting

There have been no reports of injuries in a Saturday morning shooting, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

In a social media announcement, the department said 32-year-old Olivia Bruner of Rapid City and 38-year-old Shaun Yellow Boy were arrested with several charges each.

Police responded to a call just before 7 a.m. in the 600 block of North First Street for a report of a suspect firing a gun in the area. According to the announcement, a variety of local law enforcement converged in the area and were able to quickly identify and detain the parties involved.

Bruner was placed under arrest for aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm at a structure, commission of a felony with a firearm, impersonation to deceive law enforcement and a parole violation.

Bruner does not currently have any open cases against her, but does have criminal cases dating back to 2008, according to court records.

Yellow Boy was placed under arrest for accessory to a crime, possession of a firearm by a former violent offender and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Yellow Boy also does not have any open cases against him, but has criminal cases dating back to 2007, according to state records.