Two Colorado men were arrested Wednesday night with heroin, methamphetamine and stolen handguns by Rapid City police in the parking lot of the Kohl's department store.
Billy Torrez, 23, and Joshua Cruz, 29, both of Colorado Springs, have been charged with of Distribution of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm with Prior Felony Drug Conviction, Receiving Stolen Property, Commission of Felony with Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cruz was additionally charged for an outstanding warrant in Colorado. Torrez was additionally charged with Eluding Law Enforcement and Driving Under Suspension.
Police were dispatched to 737 Disk Drive around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a report of individuals smoking marijuana in a vehicle. When police arrived, the vehicle driven by Torrez began to pull away at a high rate of speed, according to police.
Torrez attempted to drive the vehicle out of the parking lot but another officer was waiting with spike strips at the exit. Torrez then drove the vehicle over a curb, through a grassy area and collided with a fence on the property, according to police.
A search of the vehicle turned up "heroin, a large amount of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, a large amount of cash, and a digital scale," according to a release by RCPD. Three handguns were also found in the vehicle and at least two were determined to be stolen.