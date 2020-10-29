Two bridges have weight limits reduced in Rapid City

Weight limits on the San Marco Boulevard and Tomahawk Drive bridges have been reduced following an inspection that showed structure deterioration.
The San Marco bridge between Pierre and Capital streets is restricted to five tons per vehicle, cargo and trailer combinations. It was previously reduced to 12 tons for a single unit and 20 tons for combination units, like a truck and a trailer, in 2016. Vehicles over five tons should use Pierre and Capital streets as alternate routes.
The Tomahawk bridge between the intersections of Country Club and Stockade drives is restricted to 12 tons for single-unit vehicles and 20 tons for combination units. Vehicles heavier than that should use Jackson Boulevard.
The weight limits are effective immediately.
Public Works project engineer Sara Odden said there are over 30 bridges in Rapid City, and federal requirements state they need to be inspected a minimum of every two years.
“These are not the only two in town that have load ratings, the two are just changing due to the inspection,” she said.
Odden said Rapid City Area Schools, sanitation and street departments have been notified of the weight change and have been making modifications to their routes, so none of the services will be affected.
She said the city has been watching the San Marco bridge for quite a few years and have programmed its replacement for some time.
The city received funds from the state Department of Transportation that will split the cost about 81% to the state and 19% to the city to replace the bridge with a box culvert. The grant is called the Apportionment of Highway Infrastructure Program Funds pursuant to the Department of Transportation Appropriations Act.
Odden said the state allocated a number for bridge replacements across the state listed in poor condition. She said she applied for the funds back in June. The total cost of the project is $750,000 and is expected to be replaced in 2023.
Both the San Marco and Tomahawk bridges were built in 1977. Odden said the San Marco bridge structure has significant spalling, or the separation of the surface concrete, and cracking at the bearing location. She also said there are pre-stress and strains of wear and tear on the deck slabs, or where people actually drive on the bridge.
“That’s why it’s just more cost effective for us to replace it versus rehabilitate it,” she said.
The Tomahawk bridge is in better condition than the San Marco. Odden said the city requested to have the bridge on the inspection list this year. The inspection just puts it on the city’s radar so they can begin to make a plan for replacement or rehabilitation in the future.
City officials are developing a proposal to repair the Tomahawk bridge structure and would seek to use Capital Improvement Project funding.
The company that inspected the bridges presented their findings at a previous city council meeting and said the city is probably one of the better government entities when it comes to being proactive about its structures and maintenance.
