Two bridges have weight limits reduced in Rapid City

She said the city has been watching the San Marco bridge for quite a few years and have programmed its replacement for some time.

The city received funds from the state Department of Transportation that will split the cost about 81% to the state and 19% to the city to replace the bridge with a box culvert. The grant is called the Apportionment of Highway Infrastructure Program Funds pursuant to the Department of Transportation Appropriations Act.

Odden said the state allocated a number for bridge replacements across the state listed in poor condition. She said she applied for the funds back in June. The total cost of the project is $750,000 and is expected to be replaced in 2023.

Both the San Marco and Tomahawk bridges were built in 1977. Odden said the San Marco bridge structure has significant spalling, or the separation of the surface concrete, and cracking at the bearing location. She also said there are pre-stress and strains of wear and tear on the deck slabs, or where people actually drive on the bridge.

“That’s why it’s just more cost effective for us to replace it versus rehabilitate it,” she said.