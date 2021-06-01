Two candidates running for mayor in Box Elder

Box Elder voters will have the chance to vote for mayor on June 8.

Mayor Larry Larson is running for re-election against Scott Allen, who was expelled by his peers from the city council in 2019.

Larson was elected to the seat in 2015 when he defeated incumbent Mayor William Griffiths. He was on the Douglas School Board for 36 years, Black Hills Special Services Board for 34 years, and a teacher and administrator for 40 years before retiring in 2012.

Larson said in his six years as mayor, they've put together "probably one of the best administrative teams."

He said one of the things the city has been able to accomplish is refinancing a loan that saved the city $500,000.

Larson said if he's re-elected, he'll focus on the city's infrastructure and preparing for the growth that's expected over the next three to five years. He said that includes sidewalks, roads, water and sewer lines, and housing.

He also said the city is working on a master park plan that would be down by the ball fields. He said there would be a green space for soccer, walking trails and picnics.