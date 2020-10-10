Two candidates seek to fill vacant council seat

Concerning Rapid City’s homeless population, Weifenbach said there are some really good sources in place, like non-profit organizations and other centers helping where they can. He said sometimes if the government steps back a little, people can see the improvements necessary in structure to help deal with homeless people and understand why they're here and why the population is growing.

He said he thinks to the city is headed in the right direction, but that it’s not just the homeless population that needs help — there are people that he calls the “working poor people” that are struggling, and any tax increase could tip them over the edge.

LaHaie said the people who want to be here will find their way here, and the people who want to feed those who are homeless will do so. She said a committee has to be formed to research the facts, like why people are coming here and who they are, and come up with a plan.

If elected, Weifenbach said he can be ready to hit the ground running and get up to speed the minute he’s elected.