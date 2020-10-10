Two candidates seek to fill vacant council seat

A former city council member and a corrections re-entry facility director married to a Rapid City police officer are seeking to finish former council member Lisa Modrick's term.
Tessa LaHaie, 39, facility director for Community Alternatives of the Black Hills — a facility that helps inmates re-enter society — and former Ward 1 council member Ron Weifenbach, 58, will vie for the 20-month term on the council in a special election Nov. 3. The seat was previously held by Modrick, who was removed from office by an 8-2 vote of the city council in March.
Ward 1 consists much of southern Rapid City and the airport.
LaHaie, a lifelong Rapid City resident, has 17 years of experience in corrections. She said she started thinking of running for office after she graduated from Leadership Rapid City in 2018. The 12-week program brings participants to events, offers tours and does team projects.
“I never considered myself running for a city office until those classes,” she said. “I remember specifically one where the mayor was talking to us and a light kind of going off and thinking, ‘OK, this might be something I end up doing some day.’”
LaHaie said she has an understanding of both sides of law enforcement since her father was a police officer and her husband now serves as an officer with the Rapid City Police Department.
“The city is out of sight and out of mind for reentry," she said. "It's kind of like people don't realize the barriers and the struggles people who reenter society go through so they can be successful and productive citizens. ... I think it's really important public safety between citizens and law enforcement is done through partnerships."
LaHaie has also served as president of the South Dakota Corrections Association, the local Police Wives Club and other committee boards. She also coaches girls softball.
Weifenbach served in the South Dakota Army National Guard from 1979–1987. He served on the council for Ward 1 between 2007 and 2011. Nearing the end of his term, he ran for Rapid City mayor and lost to Steve Allender.
Since then, Weifenbach said he’s been managing his rental properties, spending time with his grandkids, and “minding my business.” Weifenbach co-founded Premier Home Mortgage in 2003 and owned it until he was elected to city council in 2007. He also has an inactive CPA license and a Master of Business Administration.
Weifenbach, who has lived in Rapid City his entire life, said he knows how to communicate with his constituents and get things done.
“I’ve got a lot of experience in all those realms,” he said. “I have a good feeling about what their interests are.”
Weifenbach said he’s running because the city is facing plenty of opportunities like the impact of the B-21 Raiders at Ellsworth Air Force Base, and because he wants to be an advocate for those in his ward, especially when it comes to fees and taxes.
He also said he wants to be part of the discussion for changing Rapid City at the government level and that infrastructure is very important to him.
Support Local Journalism
Weifenbach said he’s done some research on Home Rule, a discussion slated for 2021, which would be during the seat’s term, but doesn't have a position on it yet.
If approved or found it’s in the city’s best interest, Home Rule would allow the city to adopt a city manager form of government to accomplish and respond to events faster without waiting for the state Legislature.
“I think it’s important that we have those conversations and the people of Rapid City aren’t left in the dark,” he said. “The more information they have and the more transparent, the easier it is to understand and make decisions.”
LaHaie said she thinks Home Rule is a good opportunity for the community to get more involved, and it would allow them to have more of a say in local government. She said she's anxious to see how it turns out.
She said she hasn’t seen many negatives regarding the possible backyard hen ordinance that the council voted to postpone the vote on during its Oct. 5 meeting, and thinks it could be a good thing.
Many Rapid City residents said they're concerned about potential predators, how it could impact property values and chickens on the loose.
“As long as we set the right guidelines, I don’t think it’s a problem," LaHaie said. "We’re not allowing people to have 50 chickens and turn the neighborhoods into farms. If you do it right, it’s going to be fine.”
Weifenbach said he hasn’t followed the ordinance, but knows it was shot down once before and has been postponed now. He said since it was postponed on a 6-3 vote, there are probably some concerns.
The ordinance was originally brought up in July by council member Darla Drew and has attracted much attention up through the Oct. 5 council meeting with about 50 people submitting public comments at the meeting.
Concerning Rapid City’s homeless population, Weifenbach said there are some really good sources in place, like non-profit organizations and other centers helping where they can. He said sometimes if the government steps back a little, people can see the improvements necessary in structure to help deal with homeless people and understand why they're here and why the population is growing.
He said he thinks to the city is headed in the right direction, but that it’s not just the homeless population that needs help — there are people that he calls the “working poor people” that are struggling, and any tax increase could tip them over the edge.
LaHaie said the people who want to be here will find their way here, and the people who want to feed those who are homeless will do so. She said a committee has to be formed to research the facts, like why people are coming here and who they are, and come up with a plan.
If elected, Weifenbach said he can be ready to hit the ground running and get up to speed the minute he’s elected.
LaHaie said she would focus on helping find the balance between business and economic growth, human relations and public safety. She said if she isn’t elected, she still plans on being involved in the ward and community and may run again in the future.
Early voting begins for the council seat Oct. 19, which is also the last day to register to vote.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.