Since Rapid City will need new housing for the upcoming Air Force demand, why not get rid of the failing LaCroix Links and allow houses to be built there and get some revenue from property taxes.
The Fitzgerald Stadium upgrade will make it an asset because they can now bid to hold tournaments that will bring visitor dollars to Rapid City, which is the opposite of city-owned property that requires spending for maintenance.
Kristi is declaring a day of prayer for the South Dakotans dealing with the hardships the floods have created. They need actual aid. She got a million dollars pushed through the Legislature for her pheasant project. I’m sure she could get a million dollars for flood victims.
Congratulations to all the people at Saint Thomas More high school for their completely delightful production of “The Pirates of Penzance."
If President Trump would release his tax returns and if Attorney General Barr would release the Mueller reports, these investigations would be over and Congress could do what we hired them to do — legislate.
I think there should be reparations for slavery. Any living person who can prove they — or their parents — were a slave should receive such benefits.